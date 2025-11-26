BBOSE 12th admit card 2025 OUT at bboseonline.bihar.gov.in; how to download BBOSE 12th admit card 2025: The Bihar Board Open School exam for Class 12 is scheduled to be held from December 9 to 24. Know how to download BBOSE 12th hall ticket PDF at bboseonline.bihar.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has released the Class 12 admit card 2025. The candidates who will appear for the BBOSE Class 12 exam can check and download hall ticket on the official website- bboseonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Board Open School exam for Class 12 is scheduled to be held from December 9 to 24. BBOSE Class 12 exam will be held in two shifts; shift one from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, second shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

The candidates can follow these steps to download BBOSE Class 12 admit card 2025. To download BBOSE 12th hall ticket, candidates need to visit the official website- bboseonline.bihar.gov.in and click on BBOSE Class 12 hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. BBOSE Class 12 admit card 2025 PDF will be available for download, save BBOSE 12th hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

BBOSE 12th admit card 2025: How to download at bboseonline.bihar.gov.in

Visit the official website- bboseonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on BBOSE Class 12 hall ticket link

Enter application number, date of birth as login credentials

BBOSE Class 12 hall ticket PDF will be available for download

Save BBOSE 12th admit card PDF and take a print out.

BBOSE 12th hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

BBOSE 12th exam centre guidelines 2025

Carry an ID proof: Along with your admit card, bring a government-issued photo ID as proof of identity.

Adhere to restricted items policy: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on BBOSE Class 12 exam 2025, please visit the official website- bboseonline.bihar.gov.in.