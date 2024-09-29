Assam holds recruitment exam for Grade-III posts amidst internet suspension

Assam recruitment exam: The written examination for recruitment to Grade-III posts of Assam government were conducted across the state today (September 29) amidst elaborate arrangements and an eight-hour mobile internet suspension.

A total of 7,34,080 candidates were eligible to appear for the second phase of Assam Direct Recruitment Examinations (ADRE), being held for bachelor degree level and HSLC level posts, official sources said.

It is for the second time in September that mobile internet services were suspended in the state to prevent malpractices during the examination. Sources said the tests, held in two sessions, were conducted in a smooth and peaceful manner.

Candidates lined up outside the exam centres several hours before the start of the examinations, undergoing thorough frisking and checks in accordance with guidelines from the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC).

In addition to the arrangements made by the authorities, candidates were provided with a series of instructions to ensure the smooth and transparent conduct of the exam. Candidates were asked to verify the location of the examination centre in advance and report at least one-and-a-half hours before the start of the test.

The Home and Political Department issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for frisking candidates. This SOP follows allegations of improper frisking of female candidates during the first phase of the examination, with many women claiming that female security personnel inappropriately touched their private parts.

For female candidates, separate enclosures were made with one anganwadi worker/helper or ASHA worker present near the frisking area.

In case of improper frisking, the candidates were asked to immediately report to the centre in-charge. For speedy frisking, candidates were advised to wear half-sleeve attire and slippers instead of shoes.

"All are requested to bear with the inconvenience in the interest of holding a free, fair and transparent recruitment examination and thereby securing the future of the youths of the state," it said.

Mobile internet services were suspended for three-and-a-half hours on September 15 during the first phase of the written examination for Grade III posts.

The written tests for the second phase of the ADRE Grade III posts are being conducted in two sessions: the first from 9 AM to noon and the second from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

This suspension of internet services aimed to prevent unscrupulous individuals from using various mobile applications such as Facebook, X, Telegram, and YouTube to engage in unfair practices.

"There exists substantial apprehension that anti-social elements or organised groups may try to take advantage of the situation by resorting to rumour-mongering through social media and may try to destabilise the process of examination," the release by SLRC secretary had said.

Some may even try to sell fake question papers using different social media platforms, it claimed.

A release from the Northeast Frontier Railway stated that six pairs of examination special trains were operated to assist candidates appearing for the ADRE. Approximately 18.5 lakh candidates applied for various Grade III positions, while around 13.7 lakh aspirants applied for Grade IV posts, according to official sources.

Written tests of ADRE for Grade IV posts of two different educational levels will be conducted on two other dates, they added. The first ADRE under the State Level Recruitment Commission was conducted in August 2022.