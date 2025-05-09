Are schools closed today in Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir? Details here If you are not aware of the school closure announcement, this article may help you find all the relevant information you wish to consume. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi:

Escalating tensions between India and Pakistan have led many states to declare the closure of schools as a precautionary measure. This includes Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir. However, there is no update on the closure of schools in Delhi. Government colleges and schools will remain open until an official order is issued. Meanwhile, Delhi Public School has announced a holiday on May 9 for its branches in R.K. Puram, East of Kailash, and Vasant Vihar. This closure applies to all staff members, both academic and non-academic. In this article, we provide information about which states have schools closed and for how many days.

Punjab schools closed

Punjab government has ordered the closure of all educational institutions for the next three days in view of the rising tensions at the India-Pakistan border. In the Union Territory of Chandigarh, which is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, authorities declared the closure of all schools till Saturday. Additionally, the exams of Panjab University have also been cancelled. The revised dates will be announced in due course.

Haryana Schools closed

In Haryana, all educational institutions in Panchkula will remain closed on Friday and Saturday, according to officials.

Jammu and Kashmir

On May 8, the Jammu and Kashmir government ordered the closure of all schools, colleges and universities in the Union Territory for two days as a precautionary measure. This came after the Defence Ministry said that India swiftly foiled Pakistan's attempts to hit various key Indian installations, including military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur with drones and missiles on Thursday night.

Rajasthan Schools closed

In Rajasthan, all government and private schools in the border districts of Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, and Barmer are closed. All colleges in Jodhpur have also been ordered to remain closed. Moreover, the authorities have suspended the flight operations at Bikaner, Kishangarh in Ajmer, and Jodhpur airports till May 10. These closures are part of a broader security initiative in light of high alerts sounded in western Rajasthan.