Are Delhi-NCR schools closed today due to severe air pollution? Details here

New Delhi:

Amid the severe air quality level and imposition of Grap 4 in Delhi-NCR, the national capital has suspended offline classes till Class 5, while Classes 6 to 11 will be held in hybrid mode. As per the order of the Directorate of Education, Delhi schools up to Class 5 will conduct classes in online mode while Classes 6 to 12 will be continued in hybrid mode.

Schools have been advised to minimise physical attendance while continuing lessons through a combination of online and offline learning. Under GRAP-IV, state governments and the Delhi government also have the option to suspend physical classes for Classes VI to IX and Class XI, depending on local conditions.

Schools have been directed to conduct online classes

The decision has been taken due to the prevailing high Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city, it said. Schools have been directed to conduct classes for these students only in online mode. However, classes for the remaining grades will be conducted in hybrid mode, according to the directions issued by the education department on December 13.

Noida, Ghaziabad schools to have hybrid classes

Due to worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR, a major change has been made in the school education system across in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad as well. The District Inspectors of Schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar as well as in Ghaziabad has issued official orders stating that from December 14, 2025, all classes from pre-nursery to Class 5 will be conducted entirely in online mode until further notice.

As per the directives, Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11 will function in a hybrid format, allowing both online and physical classes wherever feasible. The decision has been taken under the Graded Response Action Plan in view of rising pollution levels and the adverse impact on children’s health. All government, government-aided and recognised private schools in both districts have been instructed to strictly comply with the order until further directions are issued.

Delhi began Tuesday under an oppressive blanket of toxic smog as the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed 400 mark in the morning, keeping the city in the "severe" pollution category.