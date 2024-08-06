Allegations of NCERT removing Preamble to Constitution from textbooks baseless: Education Minister

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

The Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan has refused the allegations of removing the preamble of the constitution from NCERT's 3rd and 6th class textbooks and said that for the first time, NCERT has given due importance and respect to various aspects of the Constitution of India in the textbooks under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2024, which includes the Preamble, Fundamental Duties, Fundamental Rights, and National Anthem.' The comments from the education minister came amid news reports claiming that the Preamble to the Constitution has been dropped from certain National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks.

'Congress hates India's development and education system'

'Following the NEP's vision for the holistic development of children, all these aspects are being kept in age-appropriate textbooks of different stages. But, using a subject like education for the politics of lies and taking the help of children for this shows the disgusting mentality of the Congress party. Those who are playing with the future of children and calling the Indian education system rubbish should try to know the truth before spreading lies,' said Dharmed Pradhan.

'Inspired by Macaulay's ideology, Congress has always hated India's development and education system. The argument that only the Preamble of the Constitution is a reflection of constitutional values ​​exposes the Congress' understanding of the Constitution. The cup of sins of Congress is full and those who are roaming around as 'fake Constitution lovers' and waving the copy of the Constitution these days, their ancestors had repeatedly worked to kill the basic spirit of the Constitution.' Pradhan wrote in a post in Hindi on X.

"The Congress's pot of sins is full and those who are roaming around these days as 'fake Constitution lovers' and waving copies of the Constitution, their ancestors had repeatedly killed the basic spirit of the Constitution.

"If there is even a little shame and remorse left in the Congress party, it should first understand the Constitution, constitutional values and the NEP, and stop doing petty politics in the name of the country's children," Pradhan said.