All Patna coaching institutes to remain closed due to extreme heatwave conditions

After the closure of all schools, the Patna administration has now closed all coaching institutes in the district in view of the extreme heat and heatwave conditions. Recently, the District Magistrate, Patna, Shirsat Kapil Ashok, released an order in this regard after the Indian Meteorological Department issued warning of intense heatwave conditions in the district till June 14. As per the order, all educational activities will be prohibited between June 13 and 15.

The official notice reads, 'In view of the posssibility of adverse effect on the health and life of the students due to heatwave in the light of the forecast of the Indian Meterological Department, I Shirsat Kapil Ashok, IAS, District Magistrate, Patna, under Section 144 of the code of criminal procedure, 1973, prohibit the educational activities for all coaching institutes of Patna Ditstrict. The order as mentioned above will come into force from June 13 to June 15, the notice further reads.

The state is experiencing a severe heatwave, which is disrupting functionality in more ways than one. On May 11, the education department announced the closure of all schools from June 11 to 15 after the weather forecast department's warning of intense heatwave at most places in the state till June 14. During this period, all teaching staff will also remain on leave. The schools will now be operational on June 18 after the Eid-ul-zuha, which falls on June 17.