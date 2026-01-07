AIBE 21 exam date 2026 announced; check schedule AIBE 21 exam date 2026: AIBE 21 exam is scheduled to be held on June 7,2026. The AIBE 21 admit card 2026 will go live by May 22 on the official website- allindiabarexamination.com.

The AIBE 21 registration will commence on February 11, the candidates can apply for AIBE 21 till April 30, 2026. The AIBE 21 application payment fee window will be closed on May 1, 2026.

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE-20) exam result has been declared. A total of 1.74 lakh (1,74,386) candidates got qualified in the AIBE-20 exam 2025, the pass percentage touched at 69.21 per cent. Over 2.51 lakh (2,51,968) candidates appeared in the AIBE 20 exam held on November 30.

The candidates can check AIBE 20 exam result 2025 on the official website- allindiabarexamination.com. To download AIBE 20 exam scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- allindiabarexamination.com and click on AIBE 20 exam scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. AIBE 20 exam scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save AIBE 20 exam scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download AIBE 20 scorecard 2025 PDF

Visit the official website- allindiabarexamination.com

Click on AIBE 20 scorecard 2025 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

AIBE 20 exam scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save AIBE 20 exam scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

AIBE 20 exam scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, other details.

For details on AIBE exam 2026, please visit the official website- allindiabarexamination.com.