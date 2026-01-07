AIBE 20 final answer key 2025 out at allindiabarexamination.com; how to download The All India Bar Examination (AIBE-20) final answer key has been released on the official website allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates can download the answer key PDF by visiting the site and selecting the answer key link. They are advised to save and print the document for future reference.

New Delhi:

AIBE 20 final answer key 2025: How to download

As the AIBE 20 final answer key has been released, the result will now be announced soon.

The candidates can check the AIBE 20 exam result 2025 on the official website- allindiabarexamination.com. To download the AIBE 20 exam scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- allindiabarexamination.com and click on the AIBE 20 exam scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. The AIBE 20 exam scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save the AIBE 20 exam scorecard PDF and take a printout.

How to download AIBE 20 scorecard 2025 PDF

AIBE 20 exam scorecard PDF will contain the candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, other details. For details on the AIBE 20 exam 2025, please visit the official website- allindiabarexamination.com