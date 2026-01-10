Absent for over a week? Odisha govt rolls out new rules, teachers told to visit students' homes The purpose of this visit is to ascertain the real reasons for absence. The school administration will be enquired to take necessary steps to ensure the student is re-admitted to school.

In a move aimed at checking absenteeism in schools, the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Odisha has issued a new advisory for all government and government-aided schools. As per the new advisory, if a student remains absent from school for a week or more, the school teachers will have to go to his house and collect information.

This directive was issued following guidelines from the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR). The purpose of this visit is to ascertain the real reasons for absence. The school administration will be enquired to take necessary steps to ensure the student is re-admitted to school.

The District Education Officer and Block Education Officer have been instructed to implement the advisory immediately. The move underscores government's commitment to ensure that every child has access to education and is protected from social risks.

In another news: Odisha 10th exam 2026 to commence from February 19

Odisha HSE, Class 10 exam 2026 is scheduled to commence from February 19. The Odisha 10th exam will be held in a single shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm till March 2.

Odisha 10th exam schedule 2026

February 19- First Language (Bengali, Odia, Alt. English, Hindi, Urdu, Telugu)

February 21- Second language (English, Hindi)

February 22- TLV Practical

February 23- Third language

February 25- Science

February 27- Social Science

March 2- Mathematics.

BSE Odisha 10th admit card 2026 will be released a week before the exam, the hall ticket will be available online on the official website- bseodisha.nic.in. To download, the students need to visit the official website- bseodisha.nic.in and click on BSE Odisha Class 10 hall ticket link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. BSE Odisha 10th hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download, save BSE Odisha 10th hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

For details on BSE Odisha Class 10 exam 2026, please visit the official website- bseodisha.nic.in.