9 UK universities set to open campuses in India, says PM Modi The establishment of UK university campuses in India under the India-UK Vision 2035 roadmap will provide Indian students easy access to global education and to promote collaborative research between Indian and UK institutions, PM Modi said.

New Delhi: A total of nine universities will set up campuses in India, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a joint presser with UK PM Keir Starmer. The establishment of UK university campuses in India under the India-UK Vision 2035 roadmap will provide Indian students easy access to global education and to promote collaborative research between Indian and UK institutions, PM Modi said. List of universities to open campuses in India University of Southampton in Gurugram

University of Liverpool in Bangalore

University of York, Aberdeen, Bristol in Mumbai.