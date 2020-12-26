Image Source : FILE West Bengal: WBBSE, WBCHSE board examination for class 10, 12 students to be held from THIS date

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will conduct the Madhyamik or Class 10 board examination from June 1, 2021, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced on Saturday. The board exams for West Bengal Higher secondary (HS) or Class 12 will be held from June 15.

Earlier on Wednesday, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had said that the board examinations for class 10 and 12 will be held in June one after another. The class 10 (Madhyamik) exams will be held first and the class 12 examinations after that, he had said.

The exams are usually held between February and March every year.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had earlier ruled out conducting board examinations till February next year in view of the COVID-19 situation.

"We have accepted the recommendations of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and the West Bengal Council of Higher Education Education on holding the exams on later dates in view of the pandemic situation," Chatterjee said.

"If the situation changes, the board and council will take decisions accordingly," he added.

