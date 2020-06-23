Image Source : ANI Schools, colleges in West Bengal to remain closed till July 31

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday said that all state-run and state-aided schools, colleges and universities will now remain closed till July 31 across the state.

Earlier, the state government had announced the closure of educational institutions till 30 June. Chatterjee said the decision to suspend day-to-day academic activities in colleges and universities till then was taken by the Education Department, based on certain recommendations.

He said that there will be no change in the functioning of these institutions. "It is just that the regular classes will now remain suspended till July 31, instead of June 30."

"The administrative functioning of the educational institutions will continue the way it was during the lockdown, maintaining all Covid-19 protocols," the Minister said.

Meanwhile, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in West Bengal has increased to14,358 after 413 more patients tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, said the state health department in a bulletin on Monday.

As per the bulletin, the state has 5,102 active cases. 14 more COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours taking the number of deaths to 569.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage