UPSCFever: An encyclopedia for competitive exams

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE UPSCFever provides free study materials for 13 recruitment, competitive exams

If you are preparing for competitive exams, here's a website by Mumbai University students where you can get study material for various competitive exams include UPSC, MPSC, IBPS, SSC, NDA, CDS, RBI, Railways. The website was founded by a Mumbai University student Pranav Nerurkar and his friends. "When the viruses first started out, their passion for helping others drove them to create this epidemic, and gave him the impetus to turn hard work and inspiration into a booming online library," the website mentioned.

The UPSCFever provides free study materials for 13 recruitment, competitive exams which include UPSC, MPSC, IBPS, SBI, SSC, UGC, NET, SET, other central, state recruitment exams. The entrance exam portal also provides free online classes through YouTube channel. For details, candidates are advised to check the official website- upscfever.com.

Latest Education News