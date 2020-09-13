Postpone_Karo_UPSC: Aspirants storm twitter, demand postponement of exam amid COVID-19 pandemic

UPSC prelims aspirants storm twitter, demand postponement of exam amid COVID-19 pandemic

Lakhs of aspirants of UPSC 2020 prelims have stormed Twitter with #Postpone_Karo_UPSC and are continuously urging the authorities to postpone the exams in light of the coronavirus pandemic. According to these aspirants, they are scared about contracting COVID-19 infection after appearing for UPSC Prelims 2020 that is scheduled on October 4. On Sunday, India witnessed a spike of 94,372 new cases and 1,114 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 47,54,357.

Several UPSC aspirants told indiatvnews.com that it is not at all a conducive situation to conduction the exams on October 4.

"Civil Service Exam is the way where best brains can get into the system of governance. Conducting exams now can make Indian Administrative Service as a shadow of colonial civil services as only elitists could make in to to the list. The recent attendance of pan India exams shows the participation of aspirants in the latest NDA exams conducted by UPSC is less than 50 percent. In this scenario, how can the best brains of the country to the most powerful position of executive be chosen?" one of the UPSC aspirants told indiatvnews.com.

These aspirants also said that the Civil Service Exams is a three-fold exam and if a candidate gets infected after prelims his/her mains preparation will be shattered and it is the UPSC Mains that matters the most in the final merit list.

"Unlike other exams, CSE is not conducted twice a year. If an aspirant loses his/her opportunity and they will have to wait for literally 2 years. This may even lead to a rise in gender disparity as many female aspirants may get married and thereby the dream of breaking the stereotype of the society will be shattered," the aspirant said.

These aspirants of UPSC Prelims 2020 also told Indiatvnews.com that the Commission can speed up the other processes but it should not conduct exams on October 4.

One of the asiprant, Priya from Patna is on Hunger Strike since Friday demanding postponement of the UPSC Prelims 2020.

One of the UPSC aspirants from Patna is on hunger strike ("satyagraha till the authorities listen to us") since yesterday demanding postponement of #upscprelims2020 @DrJitendraSingh #Please_listen_DRJITENDRA#POSTPONE_KARO_UPSC pic.twitter.com/tK7LJHaq2m — Sushmita Panda (@SushmitaPanda) September 12, 2020

"There are so many corona warriors who appear for the exams this year. Many aspirants, especially from the weaker sections, are at the disadvantageous position due to the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, this is not an academic exam, so it can be postponed or merged with next year's vacancies," another aspirant said.

#Postpone_Karo_UPSC trends on Twitter:

The Right to equal opportunity is blatantly violated. The aspirants with better economic resources are able to fight with the pandemic, but it is the bulk of poor/middle class aspirants who are facing the wrath of the virus. #POSTPONE_KARO_UPSC #Please_listen_DRJITENDRA pic.twitter.com/98iBlfQenk — UPSC Aspirant (@UPSCAsp19069913) September 13, 2020

Suppose if a candidate gets affected by Corona virus due to the prelims journey,a fortnight of preparation time is lost and it affects the chances of clearing Mains exam. Moreover one attempt count is lost. This is sheer inequity. #POSTPONE_KARO_UPSC #Please_listen_DRJITENDRA pic.twitter.com/HihopPZSSv — UPSC Aspirant (@UPSCAsp19069913) September 13, 2020

