UPSC civil service exam 2019. Cut-off marks released. List inside

Image Source : FILE PHOTO UPSC announces cut-off mark for civil services exam 2019.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the cut-off mark for the Civil Services exam 2019. In comparison to the cut-off mark set by the UPSC for clearing the exam in 2018, this year in 2019, it is relatively less. In 2019, UPSC civil services exams were conducted from September 20-29.

The cut-off mark is derived on the basis of marks secured by the last recommended candidate in the general category for the appointment. Below is the cut-off list released by UPSC for 2019 civil service exams.

Civil services exam cut-off mark in 2019 has been set at 961.

Cut-off marks for OBC category is 925.

Cut-off marks for EWS quota is 909.

In 2018, cut-off mark for the general category was 982 while in 2017, it was 1006 marks.

The result for the UPSC Civil Services exam 2019 were declared on August 5. Hailing from Haryana's Sonipat, Pradeep Singh topped Civil Services exam 2019 who was followed by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma to acquire second and third positions.

