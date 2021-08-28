UPCET 2021: Tentative counselling schedule released, complete datesheet here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPCET 2021 tentative counselling schedule has been released by AKTU.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow, AKTU has released the tentative counselling schedule for UPCET 2021. According to the official notification, the schedule has been released for all courses except M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Pharm and M.Des. Candidates can start registering from September 16 on aktu.ac.in.

UPCET 2021 exam will be followed by the counselling process. The tentative Counselling schedule has been released by the Vice-Chancellor of AKTU Professor Vineet Kansal. However, candidates are informed that this Counselling Schedule for UPCET 2021 is only tentative and can change anytime. Students would be informed about the final schedule soon.

UPCET 2021 will be held on September 5 and 6. This state-level entrance exam will be conducted for various courses on both days. The shift and duration of UPCET 2021 aries for different courses/papers.

UPCET 2021: Important dates

Round 1

Registration, Payment of Fee, Document Uploading- September 16 to 22, 2021

Document Verification (For Fresh)- September 17 to 23, 2021

Respond to Queries & Document Verification of responses to Query- September 17 to 24, 2021

Online Choice Filling and Locking- September 19 to 24, 2021

Seat Allotment- September 25, 2021

Online Willingness (Freeze/Float)- September 26 to 28, 2021

Payment of Seat Confirmation- September 26 to 28, 2021

Physical Reporting of Freeze Candidates at Institution- September 29 to October 1, 2021

Round 2

Registration and Payment of Fee (Fresh)- September 29 to October 1,

Document Verification (Fresh)- September 30 to October 2, till 3pm

Respond to Queries- September 30 to October 3, till 12 noon

Document Verification- September 30 to October 3,

Online Choice Filling and Locking- September 30 to October 4,

Seat Allotment- October 5

Online Willingness (Freeze/Float)- October 6 to 7

Payment of Seat Confirmation- October 6 to 7

Online Withdrawl- October 6 to 7

Physical Reporting of Freeze Candidates at Institution- October 8 to 9

Round 3

Registration and Payment of Fee (Fresh)- October 8 to 11

Document Verification (Fresh)- October 9 to 12 till 10am

Respond to Queries- October 9 to 12 till 10am

Document Verification- October 9 to 12 till 4pm

Online Choice Filling and Locking- October 9 to 13

Seat Allotment- October 14

Online Willingness (Freeze/Float)- October 15 to 17

Payment of Seat Confirmation- October 15 to 17

Online Withdrawl- October 15 to 17

Physical Reporting of Freeze Candidates at Institution- October 18 to 20

