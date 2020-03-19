BREAKING: UGC asks Universities to postpone all exams amid coronavirus pandemic

UGC has asked universities to postpone exams

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday asked all universities to postpone all exams as a measure to stop the spread of coronavirus. The decision comes on a day when Prime Minister Modi is to address the nation on COVID-19 crisis. The total number of coronavirus positive cases across the world at the time of writing this report stands at 218,585. The total positive cases in India as per Microsoft's corona tracker, bing.com/covid at the time of writing this report stands at 166.

The total fatality number with COVID-19 cases in the world now stands at 8,943 at the moment. China stands at the top of global chart with 80,928 positive coronavirus cases.