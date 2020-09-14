UGC NET 2020 postponed, to be held from September 24

Image Source : PTI UGC NET 2020 exam postponed, to be held from September 24

UGC NET 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the UGC-NET 2020 exam on Monday. The UGC-NET June/ September exam was scheduled to be conducted between September 16 and 25, but will now begin on September 24. The full schedule for the exam will be released subsequently.

"The National Testing Agency will be conducting ICAR exams on 16, 17, 22 and 23 September. In view of that, UGC- NET 2020 Examination will now be held from September 24 onwards," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, NTA.

"This is due to some common candidates in both exams and the requests received thereof. The exact schedule of subject-wise and shift-wise details will be uploaded subsequently," she added.

The June 2020 exam along with various other exams had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The new schedule for various exams was released by the NTA in the last week of August.

The National Testing Agency conducts the UGC-NET examination twice a year, for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor. The test consists of two papers. Both the papers will be conducted in single three-hour duration. The exam will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode.

(With PTI Inputs)

