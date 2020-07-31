Image Source : FILE RRB NTPC Exam Update: Railways likely to release NTPC exam date soon. Check details

RRB NTPC Exam Updates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the RRB NTPC exam dates soon. For the last one year, over 1.26 crore registered candidates have been waiting for the RRB NTPC CBT-1 examination to be conducted. RRB will conduct Computer Based Test (CBT) for 35,208 vacancies including 24,605 Graduate posts and 10,603 Under-graduate posts under Non-Technical Popular Category. These include Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial cum Ticket clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master etc.

In an announcement, the Ministry of Railways said that the Indian Railways is speeding up the process for conducting RRB Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Exam 2020 for the graduate and under-graduate level posts.

"RRBs follow the practice of direct and instantaneous communication with candidates through regular updates on websites and individual SMS and emails," it said.

RRB NTPC EXAM GUIDELINES

Candidates may have to wear face masks considering COVID-19 guidelines. Railways are facing a challenging task of tackling impersonation; mass gathering at exam centres, sanitation of exam centres after each shift among others. Number of candidates to be booked in an exam centre may have to be cut down to enable more social distance between two candidates while enforcing the norms required for fair and smooth conduct of examination of this magnitude.

Earlier, Railways successfully concluded, what can it called as one of the world’s largest recruitment exercise, for filling up critical safety and operational posts and has reached its completion stage. Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) invited online applications against Centralized Employment Notification (CEN) No. 01/2018 from 03.02.2018 to 31.03.2018 for a total 64,371 combined vacancies of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) & Technicians. A total of 47,45,176 online applications were received. The scheme of selection consisted of 3 -stages computer based tests followed by medical examination (which is one of the stringent medical examinations considering the level of distant vision/colour vision and alertness required from a Loco Pilot) and document verification of short listed candidates. About 47.45 lakhs candidates registered for these posts.

Panel of selected candidates has been approved for 56,378 Candidates (26968 ALPs, 28410 Technicians) out of 64371 vacancies (27795 ALPs, 64371 Technicians). Appointment letters have been issued to 40,420 candidates (22223 ALPs, 18197 Technicians). Training of newly recruited 19,120 candidates (10123 Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs), 8997 Technicians) to resume as soon as COVID lock down related measures ease out. Training process take 17 weeks for ALPs, 06 months for Technicians.

About RRB

The Railway Recruitment Board was initally known as 'Railway Service Commission'. It was in January 1985 that it was renamed as Railway Recruitment Board. Each RRB consists of a Chairman, Member Secretary/Deputy Secretary or an Assistant Secretary and non-gazetted staff.

For the latest updates and notifications keep checking the official website. IndiaTVnews.com will keep updating about the latest news and information regarding RRB NTPC Exam.

