Rajasthan schools, colleges set to reopen with 100% capacity

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE Schools, colleges in Rajasthan to reopen from November 15

The Rajasthan government has given permission to conduct academic activities in universities, colleges, schools and coaching institutes with 100 per cent capacity in view of the decline in Covid cases, according to a home department's order issued on Monday.

The classroom activities are being conducted with 50 per cent capacity at present. The home department issued guidelines on Monday allowing 100 per cent seating capacity from November 15. The classroom activities in schools from classes 1 to 12, universities and colleges will be held with 100 per cent capacity, the order said.

All the coaching institutes of the state will also be able to operate with 100 per cent capacity from November 15 with the mandatory requirement of both doses of Covid vaccine for their academic and non-teaching staff, according to the order. On Monday, four COVID-19 cases were reported in the state and the number of active cases is 42.

Latest Education News