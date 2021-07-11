Follow us on Image Source : PTI Schools, colleges in Puducherry to reopen on July 16. Check details

The Puducherry government has decided to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 students, and colleges from July 16, Chief Minister N Rangaswamy announced on Sunday.

"Colleges will reopen on July 16. Schools would also reopen partially and classes for ninth to 12th standards alone would resume that day," CM Minister N Rangasamy said.

He was speaking to reporters after submitting to Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the list of portfolios for allocation to his newly inducted five ministerial colleagues.

The Chief Minister said the government took the decision as the situation was now improving in the Union Territory.

No COVID-19 death was reported in Puducherry on Sunday, while the number of fresh cases stood at 145.

(With PTI Inputs)

