Puducherry may follow Tamil Nadu on re-opening schools for classes 1 to 8: Lt Governor

The Territorial government is mulling a proposal to re-open schools for classes 1 to 8 from November 1. Stating this on the sidelines of a special camp to vaccinate people against Covid-19 near here on Wednesday, the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "Puducherry and Karaikal regions are following the syllabus and curriculum adopted by neighbouring Tamil Nadu. So, it is likely that the Union Territory would decide on the re-opening of schools for classes 1 to 8 on November 1 as was decided by Tamil Nadu government."

She said the Department of Education was considering the proposal. She said Covid-19 protocols would be observed in case schools here, too, re-open on November 1.

