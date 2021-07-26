OJEE 2021 to be held online, authorities add 3 centres outside state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI OJEE is going to be held in online mode this year.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) will be conducted through the online mode in all 30 districts of the state and in three places outside Odisha, keeping the convenience of students in consideration. Nine new places and three places outside Odisha have been added to the list of OJEE online exam centres. The three added places outside of Odisha are Patna, Ranchi, and Kolkata.

OJEE 2021: Important dates

Candidates who are willing to appear for the exam must note that the last date to submit the application for OJEE online exam 2021 has been extended till July 30. The last date to pay the application fee is August 2. Candidates who are willing to apply for the OJEE 2021 exam, can visit the official website, ojee.nic.in.

“All the candidates, who have successfully submitted their application, can log in to the online OJEE application portal using their ID and password and make any correction if required they can also modify if they want, their choice of examination centre as per their convenience," said OJEE notice.

OJEE 2021: How to apply

Go to the official website - ojee.nic.in On the homepage, click on the form link for the course which you intend to apply for Register using personal and contact details Fill in the application form and upload documents Now, pay the OJEE application fees and submit the form Download the OJEE application form and take a printout of the same.

READ| CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2021 by July 31? Here's what Education Minister said

ALSO READ| DU commence registration process, gets 4,500 plus visits in 15 mins

Latest Education News