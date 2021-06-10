Thursday, June 10, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. NIFT B.Des entrance exam result 2021 declared, here's how to check

NIFT B.Des entrance exam result 2021 declared, here's how to check

The candidates appeared in the exam can check the final admission result through the official website- nift.ac.in.

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 10, 2021 18:43 IST
NIFT B.Des entrance exam
Image Source : PTI/ FILE

NIFT B.Des entrance exam result available at nift.ac.in

 

NIFT Result 2021: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has declared the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) entrance exam result 2021. The candiidates appeared in the exam can check the final admission result through the official website- nift.ac.in

Usually, admission to NIFT is a two-step process, a written test and a situation test. 

NIFT entrance exam result 2021: How to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website nift.ac.in

Step 2: Enter your roll number and other required details

Step 3: Click on submit

Step 4: Your NIFT Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your NIFT Result 2021 for future purpose. 

NIFT entrance tests are held every year to offer admission to the design aspirants in undergraduate and postgraduate courses.  

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X