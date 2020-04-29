Image Source : New academic session for freshers to begin in universities from September

The new academic session of universities across the country will start in September. The colleges will remain closed till then but the attendance for all students will be marked 100 per cent for this period. The University Grants Commission (UGC) had constituted a special committee for when and how to start a new session in universities.

The higher education regulator said the universities may conduct the practical examinations and Viva-Voce Examinations through Skype or other meeting apps, and in case of intermediate semesters, the practical examinations may be conducted during the ensuing semesters.

Terminal semester students exams will be held in the month of July. A COVID-19 cell will be constituted in every university which will be empowered to solve the issues of students related to academic calendar and examinations.

The UGC said that the universities may follow six-day week pattern, devise proforma to record travel or stay history of staff, students for lockdown period.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage