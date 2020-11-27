NEET UG Counselling 2020: Round 2 seat allotment to be released tomorrow by MCC. Check details

Image Source : PTI NEET UG Counselling 2020: Round 2 seat allotment to be released tomorrow by MCC

NEET UG Counselling 2020: The NEET UG 2020 second seat allotment result to be released tomorrow by Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) on the official website -- mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations and were anticipating the NEET seat allotment results can visit the official website to check the results. They can also click on the direct link provided below to get an easy access to the NEET round 2 seat allotment result. They must know that the direct link will get activated only after MCC announces the results.

Earlier, the second seat allotment result was scheduled to release today (on November 27). Later, it was postponed to November 28. An official notification on the MCC website reads, "Dear Candidates Result of Round 2 UG Counselling 2020 will be published Tomorrow 28.11.2020."

NEET Counselling 2020 round 2 seat allotment result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC -- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the UG Medical Counseling tab on the page.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads, "Allotment Letter Round 2".

Step 4: Login by entering your roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Check for your name and college allotted before saving and taking a print of it.

The selected candidates in NEET 2nd round seat allotment will need to report to the assigned colleges on December 8. These candidates will be eligible for mop-up round.

The registration for the mop-up round will be done between December 10 and 14. The result of the mop-up round of NEET Counselling 2020 will be released on December 17. Candidates whose name appears in the list will have to report to the allotted college from December 18 to 26, 2020.

