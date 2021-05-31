NEET 2021: Forget pandemic blues! Here's how you can stay focused on learning

Image Source : PTI/ FILE NEET 2021 is scheduled to be held on August 1

The pandemic has compelled us to adapt to drastic changes in our daily lives. But humans are also blessed with a rapid coping mechanism. Being a student, you are your own boss, and it is your responsibility to make the best of a situation. Moreover, being a NEET aspirant, adapting yourself to the lockdown and the inability to attend in-person classes might give you a hard time. Many students preparing for NEET are not able to focus on their studies because they are forced to stay at home and study in isolation, (24 by 7).

Whether it’s the waiting period for the exam or the limbo the pandemic has left us all in, it’s getting difficult for students to prepare for NEET with complete focus and concentration.

Self-motivation is really the key to keep pushing yourself until that exam date. It's only you who can do that

Be self-driven

Find out what drives you. You yourself are the best person to do that. A self-driven person finds it easy to realize their potential and deal with their struggles. It's important for you to know that you can count on yourself to deal with the challenges the exam throws at you. And, knowing that will make you more motivated.

Be in good company

Both positive and negative energy can be infectious so keep away from any negative energy. If you are amidst good company, it’s just natural that you will be in good spirits. Make sure you surround yourself with strong-willed, self-driven people and you will find that just being in their midst is motivating enough.

Reward yourself daily

Keep a daily goal; it could be that you finish a certain topic that day or maybe you solve a set of difficult problems that day. And after you reach your goal, reward yourself with small treats. It could be a chocolate or 30 minutes of a sitcom you love a lot. This will relax your mind and subconsciously encourage you to achieve your daily goals.

It's Friday afternoon and the clock is ticking. You're studying furiously to complete a certain chapter before the six o'clock deadline you have set for yourself, while silently cursing yourself for not starting sooner. How did this happen?

Think of the hours that you spent re-reading already-revised concepts and checking social media, the excessive "preparation," the tea breaks, and the time spent on other tasks that could have been done later. Does this sound familiar? Procrastination is a trap that many of us fall into. Now, how to stop procrastinating especially during a time when you are preparing for a competitive exam like NEET?

Here are five tips to help you get organised and overcome procrastination:

1. Make a To-Do List This will prevent you from "conveniently" forgetting about those unpleasant or overwhelming tasks.

2. Create your To-Do List using Eisenhower's Urgent/Important Principle Urgent/Important Principle helps you decide on and prioritize tasks by urgency and importance; sorting out less urgent and important chapters which you should either just flip through or revise without taking much time.

3. Schedule, Plan, Set a Realistic Deadline If you have a tough chapter or multiple high-weightage chapters and you don't know where to start, then don’t bite more than you can swallow, rather approach your work realistically. Also, don’t give yourself too much time as the less time you’ll have, the more focused you will be.

4. Tackle the hardest tasks when you feel most alert and efficient Figure out whether you are an early bird or a night owl. Listen to your body clock and notice when you yawn less.

5. Create a nice, dedicated study space Make sure your desk has everything you need before you start studying to reduce distractions.

Remember these things to stay on track to achieve your goals, and this will give you no time for procrastination!

- Inputs by Shivam Solanki, Senior Academic Program Manager, Toppr.com

