National Police University, National Forensic Science University proposed by Sitharaman

​Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced National Police University and National Forensic Science University as she allocated Rs 99, 300 crores for Education sector in 2021. Sitharaman said a new education policy will be announced soon.

New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2020
A degree-level full-fledged online education programme will be offered by institutes in top 100 in National Institutional Ranking Framework, Sitharaman announced in Budget 2020. External commercial borrowings and FDI will be leveraged to improve the education system, the finance minister said.  

