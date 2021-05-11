Mumbai University releases semester exam datesheet - Check details

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL The semester exam will be held from June 8 to 14

Mumbai University semester exam 2021: The University of Mumbai has released the timetable for the semester examinations. The exam timetable has been released for commerce and management courses. The candidates can check the semester exam datesheet through the website- mu.ac.in.

According to the varsity, the exam schedule has been released for fourth semester exams of MCom, Master of Management Studies (MMS), digital business management. The semester exam will be conducted from June 8 to 14 in a single shift from 3 pm to 4 pm.

Mumbai University semester exam 2021: How to get timetables

Step 1: Visit the official website- mu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link- 'semester exam datesheet'

Step 3: Semester exam schedule will be available on screen

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The university will soon release the exam schedule for science, technology and humanities courses. For details on semester exams, the candidates are advised to check the official website- mu.ac.in.

