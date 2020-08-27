MPSC Exam Update: Maharashtra postpones examinations due to pandemic, new dates later

Image Source : FILE Maharashtra Public Services Commission (MPSC) examinations have been postponed. (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday decided to postpone all exams being conducted by the Maharashtra Public Services Commission (MPSC) in view of the COVID-19 situation. "The examinations are being deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar announced.

"Due to the COVID crisis, all examinations of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) stand postponed till a further date. The revised schedule will be announced in due course," a tweet from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office said.

Due to the COVID crisis, all examinations of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) stand postponed till a further date. The revised schedule will be announced in due course. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 26, 2020

The revised schedule for the exams will be announced later, state Chief Secretary Kumar told the council of ministers during its meeting.

The decision comes amid strong demands from students across the country for postponing UGC Final Year Exams, JEE Main and NEET 2020 exams, BHU Entrance Exams. Students from several institutes and disciplines including, engineering, medical, arts, design and others are demanding postponement citing the double whammy from Coronavirus pandemic and floods in several states.

#StudentsLivesMatter and #JeeNeetPostponeKaro or #JEENEET_canWAIT were trending on twitter for quite some time.

However, the Education Ministry and academicians so far have maintained that postponing exams further was not an option.

