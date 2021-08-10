MP Board exam 2021: Special exam rules out, check details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MP Board is going to conduct a special exam from September 1 to September 25 for candidates who are not satisfied with their class 10, 12 marks.

MP Board is going to conduct a special exam from September 1 to September 25 for candidates who are not satisfied with their class 10, 12 marks. Registration for the MP board's special exam will close today, August 10.

MP Board on Tuesday released a set of guidelines pertaining to marking and evaluation criteria that will be adopted in the special exam. "The marks of all the students who have registered for the special exam will be made invalid and the marks obtained in the special exam will be considered final," the board has said.

This year, board exams were canceled in the state, and students were assessed on the basis of an alternative marking scheme. Students who remain absent in the special exam will be considered disqualified, the board has said. In addition to these guidelines, the board has given a chance to students to withdraw their candidature. The option to cancel the registration for the special exam will be available from August 11 to August 15.

