MHT CET 2021 application process begins, steps to apply

MHT CET 2021: The application process for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET 2021) has been started. The registration process will be closed on July 7, 2021. Interested candidates can apply online through the website- mahacet.org.

Minister of Higher Education And Technical Education, Uday Samant through his official twitter account informed, "Registration of online applications for the MHT-CET 2021 Entrance Examination for the first year Engineering / Technology, Pharmacology and Agricultural Education for the academic year 2021-22 will start today from 08/06/2021 to 07/07/2021."

The exam is held for admission to undergraduate engineering/ pharmacology/ agricultural colleges across the state. For details on eligibility criteria, paper pattern, syllabus, check at the official website- mahacet.org.

