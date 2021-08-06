AP SSC 10th result 2021 today: Websites, direct link, how to check

Follow us on AP SSC result 2021 will be announced today

Manabadi AP SSC 10th result 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will announce the result of AP SSC (class 10) exam on Friday (August 6). According to the board, the SSC class 10 exam result will be declared at 5 pm today, the students enrolled for the 10th exam can check the result through the website- bse.ap.gov.in. The 10th exam result will also be available at the website- manabadi.co.in.

Around 5.38 lakh students have enrolled for the class 10 exam this year, which was cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave.

Manabadi AP SSC Result 2021: How to check

Visit either of the official websites -- bse.ap.gov.in or manabadi.com Find the link for the results and click Enter your details in the provided slot Click on 'Submit' Download and take a printout of your scorecard.

As per the evaluation criteria, the class 10 students will be promoted to the next class on the basis of internal assessment marks.

