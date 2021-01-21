Image Source : FILE/PTI Maharashtra Class 10, 12 Board Exams: Govt releases dates. Check details

Board examinations in Maharashtra will be conducted in the month of April-May, state's school education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced on Thursday. The written exams of Maharashtra Board Class 12 will be held from April 23 to May 29 while those of Class 10 will take place from April 29 to May 31. Usually, the exams are held in February and March, however, they had to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister said the practical exams for Class 12 will be held between April 1 and 22, and for Class 10 between April 9 and 28.

"The written exams for Class 12 will be held between April 23 and May 29, and for Class 10 between April 29 and May 31. We are trying to declare the results of Classes 12 and 10 by July-end and August-end, respectively," the minister said.

The state has already reduced the syllabus by 25 percent so that it will not be a burden for students, she said.

To a query, Gaikwad said around 38 per cent of students were attending classes in schools, as on January 18.

Schools and junior colleges for Classes 9 to 12 had reopened in parts of the state earlier this month based on the COVID-19 situation in respective areas. (With PTI inputs)

