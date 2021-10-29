Friday, October 29, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Railways to withdraw decision on convenience fee for IRCTC
  • Sensex tanks 626 points to 59,358 in opening session; Nifty tumbles 180 points to 17,676
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. MAH CET LLB 5 year result 2021 declared, how to check

MAH CET LLB 5 year result 2021 declared, how to check

Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam for the LLB course can check result on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 29, 2021 12:17 IST
MAH CET LLB 5 year result
Image Source : FILE

MAH CET LLB 5 year result 2021 declared 

MAH CET LLB 5 year result 2021: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (MAH CET) has declared the result for LLB (5 years) course. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam for the LLB course can check result on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

The CET for five years integrated LLB course was held on October 8. 

MAH CET LLB 5 year result 2021: Steps to check 

  1. Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org 
  2. Click on CET LLB 5 year result link 
  3. MHT CET LLB 5 year result 2021 in a PDF format will be displayed on screen 
  4. Scroll down and check your result 
  5. Download CET result, take a print out for further reference. 

MHT CET law 2021 exam is being held every year for admission to the three and five year LLB programmes. For details on  LLB result, please visit the website- cetcell.mahacet.org

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News