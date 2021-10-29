MAH CET LLB 5 year result 2021 declared, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MAH CET LLB 5 year result 2021 declared

MAH CET LLB 5 year result 2021: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (MAH CET) has declared the result for LLB (5 years) course. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam for the LLB course can check result on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

The CET for five years integrated LLB course was held on October 8.

MAH CET LLB 5 year result 2021: Steps to check

Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org Click on CET LLB 5 year result link MHT CET LLB 5 year result 2021 in a PDF format will be displayed on screen Scroll down and check your result Download CET result, take a print out for further reference.

MHT CET law 2021 exam is being held every year for admission to the three and five year LLB programmes. For details on LLB result, please visit the website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

