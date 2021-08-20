Madhya Pradesh MP Board Special Exams 2021 dates released, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Check MP Board Special Exams schedule

MP Board Special Exams 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE has released the schedule of the board exams. As per the schedule, the class 10 special exams will be held from September 6 to September 15, while class 12 special exams from September 6 to 21. The special exam will be held in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon. The students need to follow the Covid-19 guidelines- wearing face masks, carrying hand sanitisers at the exam centre.

School Education Department, MP in its tweet informed, "Board of Secondary Education has released the examination schedule of Special Examination 2021 for High School, Higher Secondary and Higher Secondary Vocational as well as Visually-Him Deaf (Divyang) courses. The admit cards of the candidates will be available from September 1, 2021 in M.P. will be available on the online portal."

The admit card of the Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) special exams will be released on September 1, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- mpbse.nic.in.

MP Board Special Exams 2021: How to download hall ticket

Visit the website- mpbse.nic.in Click on the download 'admit card' link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number Hall ticket will appear on the screen Download admit card, take a print out for further reference.

For details on MP Board special exams, please visit the website- mpbse.nic.in.

