Madhya Pradesh MP Board Exams 2022 schedule released, check datesheet

MP Board Exams 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE has released the schedule for class 10, 12 board exams in the state. The class 10, 12 exams will be held from February 12 to March 20, and the practical exams till March 31, 2022.

The School Department of Madhya Pradesh through its tweet informed, "For the examination year 2021-22 by the Board of Secondary Education, the theory and practical examination of 10th, 12th, Diploma in Pre-Vocational School Education (DPSE) and Physical Education Training Letter will be conducted from February 12, 2022.”

The MP Board has also revised the marking scheme. As per the revised marking scheme, 80 marks will be allotted for the theory subjects and rest 20 for practical and project works.

For detailed datesheets of class 10, 12 board exams, please visit the website- mpbse.nic.in.

