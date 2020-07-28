Mathura: KM Medical College rolls back 7 per cent fee hike after students' protest

Image Source : KMMCH KM Medical College cancels 7 per cent fee hike order after student's protest

Krishna Mohan Medical College and Hospital, Mathura on Tuesday announced that there will be no fee hike in the tuition fees of 2019-batch students till further notice. The U-turn came days after the medical college informed students a 7 per cent fee hike in the current fee structure.

"After a discussion with Chairman yesterday we have decided that the till the verdict of the college's appeals no.2 (M.E) of 2019 is announced, the tuition fee of MBBS student of 2019-batch will stay at Rs.8.5 Lakh. There will be no hike," the order said.

The medical student told indiatvnews.com earlier, the medical college which is affiliated to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra had announced the fee hike on July 14. They were informed of the new fee structure on the college Whatsapp group.

"We are relieved for now," first-year MBBS students told indiatvnews.com.

However, the students of the medical are still demanding the there should be at least 50 percent concession on hostel feels and complete relaxation on mess charges as the students are at homes since March.

