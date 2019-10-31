Kerala Board Exam 2020: SSLC, HSLC Exam Datesheet released. Check complete schedule

Kerala Board Exam 2020 Datesheet released: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the Kerala Board Exam 2020 Datesheet/Timetable, as per a latest media report. Kerala Board has formally released the exam datesheet for Kerala SSLC Exam 2020 for Class 10 students and Kerala HSLC Exam 2020 for Class 12 students.

Kerala Board Exam 2020: SSLC, HSLC Exam Datesheet

As per reports, SSLC Board Exam 2020 (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) will commence from March 10, 2020 and continue till March 26, 2020. HSLC Board Exam 2020 (Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate) will be held on the same dates, from March 10, 2020 to March 26, 2020. Vocational Exam for Class 12 students will begin from March 10, 2020 and end on March 27, 2020.

Exam Start Date End Date SSLC/Class 10 March 10, 2020 March 26, 2020 HSLC / Class 12 March 10, 2020 March 26, 2020 VHSE/Class 12 Vocational March 10, 2020 March 27, 2020

(Note: The mentioned dates are in accordance to local media reports from Kerala. The official Kerala Board is yet to make a confirmation)