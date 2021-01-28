Karnataka SSLC Exams 2021: Karnataka Class 10 board exam to be held from June 14

Image Source : PTI Karnataka SSLC Exams 2021: Karnataka Class 10 Board Exams to be held from June 14

Karnataka SSLC Exams 2021: The Karnataka government has announced the dates for the Karnataka SSLC Exams 2021 today (January 28). According to the dates announced by the Education Ministry, the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board exams for class 10 students will be held from June 14 till June 25.

Education Minister, S. Suresh Kumar added that the classes for students of Class 6 to 1st Pre-University Course (Class 11) will commence from February 1.

The classes for students of Class 10 to PUC II will begin on full-day basis from February 1. And the classes for students of Classes 6-8 under the Vidyagama programme will continue as it is.

The notification also added that the online and offline format of the classes will continue and physical attendance will not be mandatory for students.

(With IANS Inputs)

