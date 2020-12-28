Image Source : PTI 10th, 12th classes in Karnataka to begin from January 1

The classes for standard 10th and 12th will begin from January 1 in Karnataka, minister for primary and secondary education S Suresh Kumar announced on Monday.

The state, which has witnessed substantial reduction in the COVID-19 cases, is on the guard following the emergence of new variant of the virus in Britain.

Karnataka on Sunday reported 911 fresh coronavirus infections and 11 deaths taking the total cases and fatalities to 9,16,256 and 12,062 respectively. Three more UK returnees were among those who tested positive, taking their total to 26.

The total infections comprised 8,91,095 cumulative discharges of them 1,214 on Sunday and 13,080 active cases, including 209 in the intensive care units of various hospitals.

