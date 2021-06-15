Karnataka KCET 2021 registration process begins, check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE KCET exam is scheduled to be held on August 28 and 29 in two shifts

Karnataka KCET 2021 registration: The application process for the Karnataka CET exam has started on June 15. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, the registration link was activated today at 12 noon. The online application process will be closed on July 10, candidates can pay their application fees for the exam till July 13.

The KCET exam which was earlier postponed, will now be held on August 28 and 29 in two shifts. The Kannada language test will now be conducted on August 30. The hall ticket will be available to download at the website from August 13.

According to the revised exam schedule, the biology and mathematics exams are scheduled on August 28 in first and second shift respectively, while physics and chemistry will be conducted on August 29 in both the shifts. The Kannada Language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga will also be conducted in two shifts, from 10:30 to 11:50 am, and 2:30 to 3:50 pm.

The entrance exam is held for admission to undergraduate engineering, pharma courses. For updates and details on exam, candidates are advised to visit the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

