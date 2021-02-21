Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka CET examinations will be held on July 7, 8

Karnataka CET exam: Karnataka Examination Authority will conduct the Common Entrance Test (CET) for professional courses on July 7 and 8, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said on Saturday.

According to a statement released by his office here, Narayan who is in-charge of the Higher Education Ministry stated that the dates were finalised considering the schedule of CET conducted by other states, time table of the second year PUC Examinations in Karnataka, and the CBSE time table.

"On July 7, the CET will be held for Biology and Mathematics and for Physics and Chemistry, the next day," his statement read.

The Kannada language test for Horanadu (other states) and Gadinadu (border regions of the state) Kannadiga candidates will be conducted on July 9, the statement said.

Last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic breakout, a total of 1.47 lakh students had taken CET examinations out of the 1.94 lakh students who had registered for it at 497 centres across the state, marking about 75 percent attendance

Among these, 60 Covid-19 positive students including 12 were from Bengaluru were among the 1.47 lakh who appeared for the Karnataka CET for engineering and other courses.

ALSO READ | Karnataka CET: Two Covid positive students secure top ranks

Latest Education News