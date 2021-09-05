JPSC admit card 2021 released for Combined Civil Services Exam: How to download here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI JPSC admit card 2021 for combined civil services prelim exams has been released.

JPSC Admit Card 2021: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the admit cards for the state combined civil services prelims exam on Sunday (September 5 ). The Jharkhand Combined Civil Services exam is scheduled to be held on September 19. Candidates can download the JPSC admit card from the official website of the Commission-- jpsc.gov.in.

JPSC 2021: Exam details

The JPSC exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. The JPSC will select and recommend candidates for appointment to a total of 245 vacancies through this exam.

JPSC admit card: How to download

Go to the official website, jpsc.gov.in. Click on the admit card link . Enter the registration number. Enter date of birth. Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

