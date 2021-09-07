Tuesday, September 07, 2021
     
JNVST Class 6 admit card 2021 released, how to download

JNVST class 6 exam will be conducted on September 29. Download admit card at navodaya.gov.in 

New Delhi Published on: September 07, 2021 17:33 IST
JNVST class 6 exam will be conducted on September 29

JNVST Class 6 admit card 2021: The admit card for the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) JNVST class 6 exam has been released. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- navodaya.gov.in. The hall ticket has been released for Madhya Pradesh districts- Sheopur and Shivpuri. The exam will be held on September 29. 

JNVST Class 6 admit card 2021: How to download 

  1. Visit the official website- navodaya.gov.in 
  2. Click on JNVST Class 6 admit card link 
  3. Enter log-in credentials 
  4. JNVST Class 6 admit card will appear on the screen 
  5. Download hall ticket, take a print out for further reference. 

The class 6 admission test is scheduled to be conducted in English, Hindi, as well as regional languages.  The paper has three sections- Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test and Language Test, and consists of 80 objective type questions carrying 100 marks.  

For details on JNVST Class 6 exam, please visit the website- navodaya.gov.in.  

