JNVST Class 6 admit card 2021 released, how to download

JNVST Class 6 admit card 2021: The admit card for the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) JNVST class 6 exam has been released. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- navodaya.gov.in. The hall ticket has been released for Madhya Pradesh districts- Sheopur and Shivpuri. The exam will be held on September 29.
JNVST Class 6 admit card 2021: How to download
- Visit the official website- navodaya.gov.in
- Click on JNVST Class 6 admit card link
- Enter log-in credentials
- JNVST Class 6 admit card will appear on the screen
- Download hall ticket, take a print out for further reference.
The class 6 admission test is scheduled to be conducted in English, Hindi, as well as regional languages. The paper has three sections- Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test and Language Test, and consists of 80 objective type questions carrying 100 marks.
For details on JNVST Class 6 exam, please visit the website- navodaya.gov.in.
