JNVST Class 6 admit card 2021 released, how to download

JNVST Class 6 admit card 2021: The admit card for the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) JNVST class 6 exam has been released. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- navodaya.gov.in. The hall ticket has been released for Madhya Pradesh districts- Sheopur and Shivpuri. The exam will be held on September 29.

JNVST Class 6 admit card 2021: How to download

Visit the official website- navodaya.gov.in Click on JNVST Class 6 admit card link Enter log-in credentials JNVST Class 6 admit card will appear on the screen Download hall ticket, take a print out for further reference.

The class 6 admission test is scheduled to be conducted in English, Hindi, as well as regional languages. The paper has three sections- Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test and Language Test, and consists of 80 objective type questions carrying 100 marks.

For details on JNVST Class 6 exam, please visit the website- navodaya.gov.in.

