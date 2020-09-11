JEE Main result 2020 announced: Check toppers list who scored 100 percentile

Image Source : FILE PHOTO JEE Main result 2020 announced. (Representational image)

The National Testing Agency on Friday announced the results for JEE-Mains exam 2020 in which 24 students scored 100 percentile. While Telangana has maximum 100 percentile scorers at 8, Delhi is at the second spot with 5 hundred percentile scorers followed by Rajasthan (4), Andhra Pradesh (3), Haryana (2 ) and one candidate each from Gujarat and Maharashtra. The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains for admission to engineering colleges was conducted from September 1 to 6, amid stringent precautions and social distancing measures in view of coronavirus pandemic.

JEE Mains toppers list 2020: 24 students who scored 100 percentile

Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy from Telangana Deeti Yeshash Chandra from Telangana Chukka Tanuja from Telangana Morreddigari Likhith Reddy from Telangana Rachapalle Shashank Anirudh from Telangana Rongala Arun Siddardha from Telangana Shiva Krishna Sagi from Telangana Vadapalli Arvind Narasimha from Telangana Landa Jitendra from Andhra Pradesh Thadavarthi Vishnu Sri Sai sankar from Andhra Pradesh YSS Narasimha Naidu from Andhra Pradesh Chirag Falor from Delhi Gurkirat Singh from Delhi Laksh Gupta from Delhi Nishant Agarwal from Delhi Tushar Sethi from Delhi Nisarg Chadha from Gujarat Divyanshu Agarwal from Haryana Harshvardhan Agarwal from haryana Swayam Shashank Chube from Maharashtra Akhil Agrawal from Rajasthan Akhil Jain from Rajasthan Parth Dwivedi from Rajasthan R Muhender Raj from Rajasthan

JEE Mains 2020 | What you need to know

Staggered entry and exit for candidates, sanitisers at the gate, distribution of masks and maintaining distance as candidates queued up, were among the scenes witnessed at the exam centres across the country.

A total of 8.58 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE-Mains exam for admission to engineering courses in IITs, NITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) while only 74 per cent of them had appeared for the exam.

Increasing the number of examination centres, alternate seating plans, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit were among the steps taken by the National Testing Agency for safely conducting the crucial exam.

While the governments of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh had assured students that they would provide transportation to candidates, a group of IIT alumni and students also launched a portal to provide transport facilities to exam centres for the candidates in need. There had been a growing chorus for postponing JEE-Mains and medical entrance exam NEET amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The Supreme Court had earlier dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the two exams amid a spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases, saying a "precious year" of students cannot be wasted and life has to go on.

Based on the results of the JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the top 2.45 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). JEE-Advanced is scheduled to take place on September 27.

