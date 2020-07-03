JEE Exam dates announced. Check new exam dates for Advanced, Mains

Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Exam new dates announced

JEE Exam new dates: The Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday announced that the JEE examinations have been postponed. Besides that, he also announced the new dates for the JEE Mains and JEE Advanced examinations. The decision was taken after a committee including NTA DG and other experts reviewed the situation and submitted recommendations to the minister.

The engineering entrance exam JEE was earlier scheduled to be held from July 18-23. But now, the JEE exams have been shifted for the month of September. As per the announcement, now JEE Main examination will be held between September 1-6, while the JEE advanced exam will be held on September 27.

While announcing the postponement and new exam dates, Union Minister Pokriyal tweeted, "Keeping in mind the safety of students & to ensure quality education we have decided to postpone #JEE & #NEET examinations. JEE Main examination will be held between 1st-6th Sept, JEE advanced exam will be held on 27th Sept & NEET examination will be held on 13th Sept."

The decision comes as a huge relief for lakhs of students and parents, who were relentlessly requesting the government to postpone the key entrance examinations in view of the coronavirus crisis.

