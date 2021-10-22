JEE Advanced AAT Result 2021: How to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Download JEE Advanced AAT 2021 score card here

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) result will be announced on Friday, October 22. The candidates who appeared for AAT can check their result on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. The AAT exam was earlier conducted on October 18.

The JEE Advanced AAT entrance examination is conducted for the admissions in the department of Architecture i.e Bachelors of Architecture or B.Arch courses offered by IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee.

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2021: Steps to check

Visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in Click on the 'AAT exam 2021' result link Login with your registration number, date of birth, mobile number, and email address AAT Result will appear on the screen Download AAT scorecard, take a printout for further reference.

The seats will be alloted on the basis of category-wise all India rank in the JEE (Advanced) 2021 and B. Arch. program. Meanwhile, the JEE Advanced result was earlier released on October 15, Delhi boy Mridul Agarwal has secured top position followed by Dhananjay Raman and Anant Lunia.

For details on JEE Advanced, please visit the website- jeeadv.ac.in.

ALSO READ | Delhi boy Mridul Agarwal tops JEE-Advanced

Latest Education News