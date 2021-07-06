Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha rolls out fellowship for graduates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday rolled out a fellowship programme for engineering, management and other graduates.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday rolled out a fellowship programme for engineering, management and other graduates. The 'Lieutenant Governor's Sustainable Development Fellowship (LGSDF)' which shall be funded by the J&K government and implemented in collaboration with IIT, Jammu, will focus on providing immediate catalytic support to improve government service delivery, removing gaps in policy implementation, and generating valuable insights for policymakers and implementing agencies, an official spokesperson said.

Under the programme, every year 10 scholars and graduates from IIT Jammu, IIM Jammu, NIT Srinagar, and other national institutes shall be selected, who would have requisite work experience and have qualified GATE, MAT, NET examinations, the official said.

Initially, the tenure of the fellowship will be two years, which shall be further extendable by three years. “The rate of fellowship shall be Rs 60,000 per month. The field travel and other incidentals will be reimbursed as per the adopted policy,” he said.

The programme will be monitored by a three-member committee, which will comprise of IIT Jammu’s Director and chief secretary and principal secretary to the LG. The applications will be invited through online mode once a year through advertisement in leading newspapers and employment news from the candidates fulfilling the eligibility conditions under the scheme, the spokesman said.

“Its aim is to transform the overall delivery structure of government programmes and to make it more efficient, transparent, and robust,” he said.

“The LGSDF is providing a unique and exciting opportunity for young professionals from premier institutes of the UT to work towards promoting outreach, transparency, efficiency, and improving delivery of various Government Programmes,” he added.

Also Read: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to launch NIPUN Bharat tomorrow

Latest Education News