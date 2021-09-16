Thursday, September 16, 2021
     
In J&K's Shopian, college named after slain army soldier

Official sources said that at a function in the day, the government degree college Shopian was named after paratrooper Imtiyaz Ahmad Thokar, who was killed during an anti-militancy operation in Sopore town on February 24, 2015 

Srinagar Published on: September 16, 2021 18:43 IST
A government degree college J&K's Shopian district was on Thursday named after a local slain army soldier. Official sources said that at a function in the day, the government degree college Shopian was named after paratrooper Imtiyaz Ahmad Thokar, who was killed during an anti-militancy operation in Sopore town on February 24, 2015.

Senior civil, military officers and family members of the slain soldier were present at the function when the institution was named as "Imtiyaz Ahmad Thokar memorial model degree college, Shopian". The government has constituted a committee to name educational institutions, highways etc after prominent personalities, police and other security force personnel in recognition of services rendered by them. 

